Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Mercy R. C. Church
Park Ridge, NJ
Park Ridge - Veronica Virginia Boccher (nee Ryan) 91, a resident of Park Ridge, NJ for 51 years, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, February 5, 2019.

Beloved wife of the late Aldo J. Boccher for 57 years. Devoted mother of Karen, Norellen, Mark, Michael, Heather and Elaine. Predeceased by her 6 siblings. Cherished"Nanny" of Sean, Jessica, Kyle, Matthew, Martina, Michael, Christopher, Ryan, Kevin, Aidan and Audrey. Born in North Bergen, NJ in 1927 the 6th child of Joseph and Julia Ryan.

Veronica attended St. Mary's School of Nursing and began her career as an industrial nurse at Lever Brothers where she met her husband Aldo. She retired as a private duty nurse. Veronica travelled extensively throughout the world. She enjoyed playing bridge and card games, the Jersey Shore and casino trips. She was always regarded as the "fun" aunt.

Visitation 4 PM to 8 PM on Thursday, February 7, 2019 (today) at the Robert Spearing Funeral Home, Inc., 155 Kinderkamack Road, Park Ridge, NJ. Funeral Mass 10 AM on Friday, February 8, 2019 at Our Lady of Mercy R. C. Church, Park Ridge, N.J. Entombment in Maryrest Cemetery, Mahwah, NJ. Donations in lieu of flowers to TRI-BORO Volunteer Ambulance Corps., P. O. Box 204, Park Ridge, NJ, 07656.
