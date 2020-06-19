Vicki A. Dicker
Fair Lawn - Vicki A. (Bershad) Dicker, age 78, of Fair Lawn, NJ, passed away on Wednesday, June, 17, 2020. Born in West Hempstead, NY and raised there until the age of nine, she resided most of her life in Fair Lawn. Vicki earned a Bachelor's Degree in education from Fairleigh Dickinson University. A dedicated educator for over 40 years with the Borough of Fair Lawn Board of Education, she was a member and past president of the Fair Lawn Education Association.
Beloved daughter of the late Katherine (Greene) and Alfred Bershad. Loving sister of Lynne D. Buel and husband John. She is also survived by several dear cousins.
All services were private. A memorial service is planned for a later date. Please continue to check the funeral home website for details. Donations in memory of Vicki may be made to Joe Biden for President, joebiden.com. Arrangements by Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home, Fair Lawn, vpfairlawn.com
Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.