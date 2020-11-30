1/
Vickie Duke
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Vickie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Vickie Duke

Saddle Brook - Vickie, (Shahan ), 55, of Saddle Brook, born and raised in Brashear, Missouri passed away on Saturday, November 28, 2020 surrounded by her loving family in her home. Beloved daughter of the late Marilyn Mason Shahan and Jerry Shahan of Brashear, Missouri. Cherished wife of Michael Duke. Dear sister of the late Rex L. Shahan. Loving mother of Storm and Olivia. Vickie will also be remembered by her in-laws: Kathleen Duke of Paramus; Gilbert & Pamela Duke of Paramus; Christopher & Lucy Duke of Newport Richie, FL; James Duke of Paramus; and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family, and dear friends both here and in Missouri.

Family and friends will be received on Wednesday, December 2, from 7pm - 9pm, at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 113 S. Farview Ave., Paramus. Funeral service Thursday, December 3, 10am, at the funeral home.

Memorial donations in the memory of Vickie may be made to: Donate Life America: 701 East Byrd Street, 16th Floor, Richmond, VA 23219

To leave an online condolence or for further information visit www.vanderplaat.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Vander Plaat Memorial Home
113 S Farview Ave
Paramus , NJ 07652
(201) 843-3100
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Vander Plaat Memorial Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved