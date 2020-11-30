Vickie Duke
Saddle Brook - Vickie, (Shahan ), 55, of Saddle Brook, born and raised in Brashear, Missouri passed away on Saturday, November 28, 2020 surrounded by her loving family in her home. Beloved daughter of the late Marilyn Mason Shahan and Jerry Shahan of Brashear, Missouri. Cherished wife of Michael Duke. Dear sister of the late Rex L. Shahan. Loving mother of Storm and Olivia. Vickie will also be remembered by her in-laws: Kathleen Duke of Paramus; Gilbert & Pamela Duke of Paramus; Christopher & Lucy Duke of Newport Richie, FL; James Duke of Paramus; and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family, and dear friends both here and in Missouri.
Family and friends will be received on Wednesday, December 2, from 7pm - 9pm, at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 113 S. Farview Ave., Paramus. Funeral service Thursday, December 3, 10am, at the funeral home.
Memorial donations in the memory of Vickie may be made to: Donate Life America: 701 East Byrd Street, 16th Floor, Richmond, VA 23219
