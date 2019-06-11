|
Victor Ang
- - On Tuesday, June 4th, 2019, Victor Ang, passed away at the age of 74. He was born in Manila, Philippines and was the eighth child of Tan Ay Jin and Mariano Ang Sr. Victor was a real estate agent in New Jersey and renowned photographer. He was a clever man, a MacGyver, nothing was insurmountable. He lit up every room he was in, and was known for his good sense of humor, his jokes, and laughter. He showed kindness to everyone around him.
Victor is survived by his wife, Sandy and his daughter, Charlene. He will be fondly remembered by his family and friends, as a loving father and husband.
A Burial Service will be held on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 12:30 - 1:30pm at Brookside Cemetery in Englewood, N.J. Interment to follow. The family will receive their friends Tuesday 5-9pm and Wednesday 10:30am to 12:00pm at the funeral home.
