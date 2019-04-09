|
Victor Bongard, Jr.
Woodcliff Lake - Victor Bongard, Jr., 79, Woodcliff Lake, NJ (October 27, 1939-March 30, 2019)
Born in Bishop, CA on October 27, 1939, son of Marguerite (nee Olson) and Victor Bongard, Sr. He had three sisters, Barbara Rogers, now living in North Carolina, Phyllis Pfranger (deceased) and Victoria Dobson (deceased), passed away on March 30, 2019. He is survived by his beloved wife of 53 years Sharon Gercken Bongard, his sons Victor Bongard III (Emily Austin) and Eric William Bongard, his daughter Alexandra Bongard Stremler and her husband Alexander Stremler. He is also survived by his much loved grandchildren Victoria, Mattias, William, Christian and Griffin and many nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbors, family and friends. Victor was known for his good nature. Victor will be remembered for his kindness, his caring and his lovely smile.
Victor graduated from Westwood High School in 1956, then spent a postgraduate year at Perkiomen School. He attended Duke University where he participated in varsity track and was a member of the SAE fraternity. Following his time at Duke, Victor served in the U.S. Marine Corps and later earned a Masters of Business Administration degree from Fairleigh Dickinson University. He worked as a financial market analyst with Dun & Bradstreet for many years.
After retirement, he traveled to many foreign and US destinations. Victor enjoyed spending time with his family—especially his grandchildren with whom he rarely missed a band concert, marching band event, soccer or baseball game, track meet or Boy Scout function. Victor served on the Woodcliff Lake Zoning Board for twenty- two (22) years, valued for his evenhandedness, serving both Democrats and Republicans alike. His sense of humor and his kindness brightened many lives.
Visitations will be Friday April 12 from 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. at the Volk Leber Funeral Home, 268 Kinderkamack Rd., Oradell. NJ. A funeral service will be held on Saturday April 13 at 11 a.m., Christ Lutheran Church, 32 Pascack Rd., Woodcliff Lake, NJ. Interment will occur at a later date, Madison, IN. For more information and to view Victor's tribute page, please visit volkleber.com