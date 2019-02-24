|
Victor Charles Dagenais
Boonton - Victor Charles Dagenais, age 34, of Boonton, NJ passed away on February 20, 2019. Born in Teaneck, NJ, he was raised in Glen Rock. A proud veteran of the U.S. Marines, he was a life member of Thomas D. Egan Glen Rock Post 850 V.F.W., member of American Legion Post 174 of Wayne and was active with the . An involved member of his community, he served with the Glen Rock Volunteer Ambulance Corps in high school and as a young adult. Victor participated in America's 9/11 Motorcycle Ride for many years. He was also a parishioner of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church in Boonton.
Beloved son of Victor A. and Anne (Cronen) Dagenais. Loving brother of Andrew Dagenais and wife Michele, Cynthia Dagenais and Ryan Dagenais. Cherished uncle of Julia and Ben Dagenais.
The family will receive relatives and friends Thursday, February 28, 2019, 4-9 pm at Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home, 13-31 Saddle River Road, Fair Lawn, NJ, 201-797-3500, www.vpfairlawn.com. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, March 1, 2019, 10:30 am at St. Catharine R.C. Church, 905 South Maple Avenue, Glen Rock, NJ. Interment will follow at George Washington Memorial Park in Paramus.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Victor to the Glen Rock Volunteer Ambulance Corps, 700 South Maple Avenue, Glen Rock, NJ 07452, , 4899 Belfort Road, Suite 300, Jacksonville, FL 32256 or a would be appreciated.