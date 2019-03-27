|
Victor Coleson Jr.
Montville - Coleson Jr., Victor, 84, of Montville (formerly of Oak Ridge) passed away on March 26th. Beloved husband of Marion (nee Meyer). Cherished father of Victor Coleson III and wife Dawn. He was predeceased by his son Kevin. Adored grandfather to Alex Coleson and Dana Clemants. Loving great-grandfather of Landon Clemants.
Born in Paterson, Victor lived in Singac and then in Oak Ridge for 50 years prior to moving to Montville. He served in the US Army and was a construction laborer in Union 913 (Dover) for 45 years. Victor was a parishioner of St. John's RO Church in Singac. Visiting will be Thursday, March 28 from 4- 8 PM at Gaita Memorial Home, 154 Newark Pompton Turnpike, LF with Parastas at 6 PM. Burial service will be Friday, March 29th at 9:30 AM at St. John's RO Church, 29 Weaver St., LF. Meet directly at church. www.gaitamh.com