Services
Shook Funeral Home - Clifton
639 Van Houten Avenue
Clifton, NJ 07013
973-471-9620
Visitation
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
9:45 AM
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart RC Church
Rochelle Park, NJ
View Map
Resources
Victor G. Lauritano Obituary
Victor G. Lauritano

Clifton - Victor G. Lauritano, 96, of Clifton, passed away on May 17, 2019. Born in Garfield, Victor lived in Rochelle Park, Toms River, and Wayne before settling in Clifton. A proud US Army Veteran, Victor worked as a shipping clerk for Rexnord Inc., Paramus, for 17 years before retiring in 1989.

Beloved husband of the late Doris (La Beur) who passed away in 2002. Devoted father of Paula Hanna and her husband Bruce of Little Falls, Cynthia Lazor and her husband Ted of Clifton, and the late William Lauritano who passed away in 1967. Loving grandfather of Robert Hanna and his wife Melissa, Bruce Hanna and his wife Mercedes, Meghan Tissot and her husband Jason, Thaddeus "T.J." Lazor and his wife Alexis, and Kristen Lazor and her fiancée Yolanda Latang. Cherished great grandfather of Kyleigh, Robert, Taryn, Aubrey, and Layla. Victor was the last surviving of 12 children. Dear uncle of many nieces and nephews.

Funeral Wednesday 9:45 AM at the Shook Funeral Home, 639 Van Houten Ave., Clifton, and 11 AM at Sacred Heart RC Church, Rochelle Park. Interment, St. Mary's Cemetery, Saddle Brook. Visitation Tuesday 4:00 - 8:00 PM at the funeral home.

If desired, donations made in Victor's memory to , , would be greatly appreciated.
