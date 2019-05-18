|
Victor Garcia
Totowa - Victor age 84 of Totowa at rest in Totowa on May 16, 2019. Beloved husband of the former Felicita (nee Ramos). Loving father of Victor Garcia Jr. and his wife Lori, Gladys Crespo and her husband Eddie, and Felix Garcia and his wife Lisa Rummel. Loving brother of Victor Garcia. Dear grandfather of Sabrina, Victoria, Gabriella, Nicholas, and David. Born in Humacao, Puerto Rico he came to Paterson in 1954 and lived there before moving to Totowa. He was a Street Lamp Inspector for PSE & G, Secaucus for 29 years before retiring. He enjoyed playing softball for the Paterson Softball League.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend the services at the Festa Memorial Funeral Home, 111 Union Blvd, Totowa, on Monday at 5:00 PM. Friends may visit Monday 3:00 - 7:00 PM. Cremation will be private.
