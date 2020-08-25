Victor Giambattista, Sr.
Lodi - Age 94, on Aug. 24th. Born in NY, NY, he resided there 44 years, Paramus 25 years and Lodi the past 25 years. He owned for 40 years G&G Maintenance in NY retiring in 1996, was a WWII Army Veteran, a former member of the Lodi Seniors, Lodi Moose, & the Cosmo Club, Fair Lawn, and he was a parishioner of Mt. Virgin Church, Garfield. He is predeceased by his wife of 59 years, Catherine (nee Damiani) in 2011, and two brothers, Frank and Arthur. He is survived by two children, Nancy Cavico and her husband Frank, and Victor, Jr. and wife Patricia Pollaro with her children Gina and Danielle, three grandchildren, Victoria Giambattista, Emily and husband Kyle Freeman, and Jaclyn Giambattista. Visiting Thurs. 2-6 pm. The funeral is Friday, August 28, 2020, arriving at the Aloia Funeral Home at 8am followed by a 9am mass at Our Lady of Mount Virgin Church, Garfield. Interment St. Raymond Cemetery, Bronx, NY. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. The Giambattista family is in the care of the Aloia Funeral Home, 180 Harrison Ave., Garfield (973-340-7077). Condolences/Directions visit aloiafuneral.com