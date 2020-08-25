1/
Victor Giambattista Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Victor's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Victor Giambattista, Sr.

Lodi - Age 94, on Aug. 24th. Born in NY, NY, he resided there 44 years, Paramus 25 years and Lodi the past 25 years. He owned for 40 years G&G Maintenance in NY retiring in 1996, was a WWII Army Veteran, a former member of the Lodi Seniors, Lodi Moose, & the Cosmo Club, Fair Lawn, and he was a parishioner of Mt. Virgin Church, Garfield. He is predeceased by his wife of 59 years, Catherine (nee Damiani) in 2011, and two brothers, Frank and Arthur. He is survived by two children, Nancy Cavico and her husband Frank, and Victor, Jr. and wife Patricia Pollaro with her children Gina and Danielle, three grandchildren, Victoria Giambattista, Emily and husband Kyle Freeman, and Jaclyn Giambattista. Visiting Thurs. 2-6 pm. The funeral is Friday, August 28, 2020, arriving at the Aloia Funeral Home at 8am followed by a 9am mass at Our Lady of Mount Virgin Church, Garfield. Interment St. Raymond Cemetery, Bronx, NY. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. The Giambattista family is in the care of the Aloia Funeral Home, 180 Harrison Ave., Garfield (973-340-7077). Condolences/Directions visit aloiafuneral.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
27
Visitation
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Aloia Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
28
Funeral
08:00 AM
Aloia Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
28
Funeral Mass
09:00 AM
Our Lady of Mount Virgin Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Aloia Funeral Home
180 Harrison Ave
Garfield, NJ 07026
(973) 340-7077
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Aloia Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved