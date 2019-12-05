|
|
Victor James Solo
Wanaque - Solo, Victor James age 89 on Thursday November 28, 2019. He was born in Wanaque where he lived all his life. He worked in the Passaic County Court House in Paterson as a court clerk for thirty years retiring in 1995. He was a Korean War Marine Corp. Veteran. Beloved brother of Fred Solo and his wife Karen of Wanaque. He is predeceased by his siblings; Joseph Solo and Evelyn Schlanger. Victor is also survived by many nieces and nephews. All services were held private. Funeral arrangements by the D'Agostino Funeral Home 881 Ringwood Avenue, Haskell.