Visitation
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
9:00 AM
Service
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Paramus - Victor Malakas, 97, of Paramus, passed away on Wednesday, May 22, 2019. Born in Kaunas, Lithuania, Victor immigrated to the United States in 1957 with his wife and son. He lived in Clifton for 3 years, Wallington for 37 years, settling in Paramus 21 years ago. Victor was a tool and dye maker for Wallace & Tiernan in Belleville for many years, retiring in 1986. He was a parishioner of St. Casimir Roman Catholic Church in Paterson and loved gardening, traveling to Florida and Pennsylvania, going to the movies, concerts and the mall, photography and spending time on the internet. Victor was the beloved husband, of 57 years, to the late Ursula (Wefelmeier) Malakas, devoted father of Uwe Malakas and his wife Pamela, of Paramus, Andreas "Andy" Malakas and his wife Donna, of New Milford, and Ruth Malakas, of Paramus, loving grandfather of Eric Malakas and Karl and his wife Kristen Malakas, caring great-grandfather of Kiera, and dear brother of Antonas Malakas, and the late Paulina Malakas. Relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend the visiting tomorrow from 7-9 PM at the Kamienski Funeral Home, 106 Locust Avenue, Wallington and the funeral at 9 AM on Wednesday. A Chapel Service will begin at 10 AM and the interment will follow at St. Michael's Cemetery in South Hackensack. For more information or to make an online condolence, please visit www.kamienskifh.com
