|
|
Victor Mitrani
Cliffside Park - Victor Mitrani, 86, passed away peacefully on Nov 27, 2019 in his Cliffside Park, NJ home. He was born on April 5, 1933 in Istanbul, Turkey to Jewish parents from Turkey and Syria. He graduated from Bene Berith (Midracha Yabne) High School and served in the Turkish Cavalry from 1952-1953.
He came to the US in 1965, earned his Bachelor's Degree in Math from New York University, and became a U.S. citizen in 1970. He married Barbara Hockler Mitrani in 1966, and they enjoyed 53 years of marriage together. Forty-seven of these years were in Leonia, where they happily raised two daughters, welcomed five grandchildren, and enjoyed countless walks around the block together.
For almost 20 years, Victor was a computer programmer and systems analyst for New York Life Insurance in New York City. In his 50's, he and Barbara launched their own entrepreneurial venture, Price-Less Office Supplies.
Victor was artistic, musical, and cultural. He built furniture for their home, painted and sketched on canvas, played cello, and loved classical music. He was well-traveled and spoke six languages. A math guy, he spent too much time creating home finance spreadsheets and watching the news. He also enjoyed watching Jeopardy, playing weekly games of bridge with a friend at the local bridge club, occasional backgammon and chess with family, and Sudoku to keep his mind sharp. Victor appreciated the simple things - a good meal, a good book, a good movie, a good nap, the arts, the sunshine, a small circle of friends, and most of all - being around family and knowing they were happy.
Victor is survived by his loving family - wife Barbara Hockler Mitrani, who was the best wife to him that anyone could ask for; daughter Mona (David) of Miami; daughter Michele (Edward) Daly of Hoboken; and five grandchildren - Nicole, Kate, Lucas, Megan and Cameron, who filled him with great pride. He is predeceased by his parents, Leon and Esther; and beloved sister Elda Yahes of Wayne.
Shiva will be at the Mitrani family home, The Greenhouse, 770 Anderson Ave, Cliffside Park NJ, on Sun., Dec. 1 from 1pm to 7pm. Donations may be made to Everytown for Gun Safety or the Community Foodbank of NJ.