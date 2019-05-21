Services
William G Basralian Funeral Service
559 Kinderkamack Rd
Oradell, NJ 07649
(201) 261-0222
Visitation
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
10:30 AM - 12:00 PM
William G Basralian Funeral Service
559 Kinderkamack Rd
Oradell, NJ 07649
View Map
Service
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
12:00 PM
William G Basralian Funeral Service
559 Kinderkamack Rd
Oradell, NJ 07649
View Map
Emerson - Victor Robert Sibilia, a former resident of Emerson, passed away on May 19, 2019, at the age of 63. Victor was the son of the late Victor and the late Anne Sibilia. He grew up in Emerson with his five sisters, before moving to Loxachatee, Florida. Victor is survived by his sisters, Roberta Steinberg (Jeffrey), Regina Sullivan (Terry), Renee Yuhas (Tom), Rosanne Kammerer (Mark), and Robin Sue Henry (Paul). Proud uncle to Lindsay (Patrick), Brett (MJ), Scott, Lauren, Drew, Dylan (Sam), Tyler (Sophia), Kelsey, Wes, Taylor, and Madison; great-uncle to Hannah, Noelle, Brynn, Scarlett, Audrey, and Lucas. He also leaves behind Michael Rand and his beloved pets Stella and Molly. The family will receive friends and family at the William G. Basralian Funeral Home, 559 Kinderkamack Road in Oradell on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 from 10:30AM to 12PM. There will be a religious service at 12PM at the funeral home, with interment following to Maryrest Cemetery in Mahwah. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made in Victor's memory to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, https://www.jdrf.org or to a .
