Victor Stickna
Wyckoff - Victor P. Stickna age 95 of Wyckoff died peacefully surrounded by his family on Thursday, June 27, 2019. Born in Bayonne, NJ, Victor lived there before moving with his family to Wyckoff in 1961 where they were parishioners of St. Elizabeth's Church. Vic served his country proudly in the United States Navy as Chief Petty Officer aboard the minesweeper USS Chickadee. She was the first ship to sweep the channels at Normandy Beach prior to the D-Day invasion. He and his late brother Ziggy were the owners of Stickna Brothers Morlot Plaza Service in Fair Lawn which they opened in 1949. After Ziggy's death in 1975 he continued to operate the Gulf Station with his son Greg until the sale of the business in 2011, after 63 years of service to the community. Surviving are his three children, Linda and her husband Robert Bober, Greg and his wife Donna and Gary and his wife Ellen. He also leaves his many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Vic was predeased by his loving wife of 63 years, Sophie (nee Janius) in 2012, his son Paul Stickna in 2005 and his brother Stanley in 1997. The Stickna family will receive friends on Friday June 28, 2:00 until 4:00 and 7:00 until 9:00 PM at the Vander Plaat Funeral Home (www.vpfh.com), 257 Godwin Avenue, Wyckoff. Funeral services will be held Saturday 10:00 AM at the funeral home followed by entombment in the Calvary Cemetery, Paterson. In lieu of flowers' memorial contributions in Vic's name may be made to the , PO Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215.