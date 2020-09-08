1/
Victor T. "Dick" Ghilain
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Victor's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Victor T. "Dick" Ghilain

Ghilain, Victor T. "Dick" age 87 passed away surrounded by his family on September 6, 2020. A soft spoken, kind man. A true gentleman. A proud veteran. Victor cherished his wife of 65 years, Agnes. They raised their family in Ridgefield Park and were active members of St. Francis parish. Victor loved being with his family, especially spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He enjoyed singing in the choir and always had room for ice cream. He was a member of the American Legion Post 40, parishioner of St. Francis RC Church, member of the choir, food pantry, eucharist minister and alter server for the funerals. Beloved husband to Agnes (nee Clark). Devoted father to Kathleen Sylvester and her husband John, Thomas Ghilain and his wife Jane, Eileen Greer and her husband Garrit and Maryann Fiumefreddo and her husband Peter. Loving grandfather to Jessica, Thomas, Kevin, Marissa, Katie, Brian, James, Peter, Timothy, Steven, Meghan and the late David. Great grandfather to Logan and Amelia. Dear brother to the late Edward, Catherine and Raymond. Beloved Uncle to many niece and nephews. Funeral from Vorhees Ingwersen Funeral Home 59 Main St. Ridgefield Park at 10:30am. A Funeral Mass will be offered at St. Francis RC Church, Ridgefield Park on Friday, September 11, 2020. (Due to the Covid the funeral mass will be livestreamed for those unable to attend.) Visitation Thursday 4-8pm. Entombment Maryrest Cemetery, Mahwah. In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Francis RC Church Food Pantry 114 Mt. Vernon St. Ridgefield Park, NJ 07660 in Victor's memory. Vorheesingwersen.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
10
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Vorhees-Ingwersen Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Vorhees-Ingwersen Funeral Home
59 Main St.
Ridgefield Park, NJ 07660
(201) 342-2350
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Vorhees-Ingwersen Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved