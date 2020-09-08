Victor T. "Dick" Ghilain
Ghilain, Victor T. "Dick" age 87 passed away surrounded by his family on September 6, 2020. A soft spoken, kind man. A true gentleman. A proud veteran. Victor cherished his wife of 65 years, Agnes. They raised their family in Ridgefield Park and were active members of St. Francis parish. Victor loved being with his family, especially spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He enjoyed singing in the choir and always had room for ice cream. He was a member of the American Legion Post 40, parishioner of St. Francis RC Church, member of the choir, food pantry, eucharist minister and alter server for the funerals. Beloved husband to Agnes (nee Clark). Devoted father to Kathleen Sylvester and her husband John, Thomas Ghilain and his wife Jane, Eileen Greer and her husband Garrit and Maryann Fiumefreddo and her husband Peter. Loving grandfather to Jessica, Thomas, Kevin, Marissa, Katie, Brian, James, Peter, Timothy, Steven, Meghan and the late David. Great grandfather to Logan and Amelia. Dear brother to the late Edward, Catherine and Raymond. Beloved Uncle to many niece and nephews. Funeral from Vorhees Ingwersen Funeral Home 59 Main St. Ridgefield Park at 10:30am. A Funeral Mass will be offered at St. Francis RC Church, Ridgefield Park on Friday, September 11, 2020. (Due to the Covid the funeral mass will be livestreamed for those unable to attend.) Visitation Thursday 4-8pm. Entombment Maryrest Cemetery, Mahwah. In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Francis RC Church Food Pantry 114 Mt. Vernon St. Ridgefield Park, NJ 07660 in Victor's memory. Vorheesingwersen.com
