Victoria Ann Ciliento
Wallington - Victoria Ann Ciliento, of Wallington, NJ, entered eternal life on Thurs, Aug 22nd, at the age of 68. Vicki was born on April 15, 1951 in Philadelphia, PA and has made Wallington her home for the past 40 years. She was an educated woman and was an executive assistant for the last 20 years. Her real passion was cooking as It gave her great joy to feed her family, and she was great at it. It is no surprise that Thanksgiving was her favorite holiday. Vicki's favorite thing to do was spend time with her grandchildren. If she was with them at the beach, that was her "perfect day!" She was a generous and caring woman. She was a real special lady with lipstick on at all times. Vicki was very loved and will be terribly missed. Vicki was preceded in by her father Jack Schuepbach, her mother, Elizabeth Bosley, her brother, Kurt Schuepbach and her beloved daughter, Dawn Heslin. Vicki is survived by her husband, Thomas Ciliento and her two children, daughter Denise and her husband Jerry Silberman and son David and his wife Laurie Ciliento. She is also survived by her siblings, Jackie Cook, Nea Permenter and Martin Schuepbach and 8 grandchildren, Phoenix and Raven Heslin, Samson, Maya and Shayna Silberman, Kadenze, Aydan and David Ciliento Jr.; nieces Kimberly Offenback and her daughter, Lola Offenback. Visitation, Monday, Aug 26th 9am to 12 noon, Warner-Wozniak Funeral Service, 80 Midland Ave, Wallington, NJ 07057. A private graveside service will follow.