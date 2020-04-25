Services
Vorhees-Ingwersen Funeral Home
59 Main St.
Ridgefield Park, NJ 07660
(201) 342-2350
Resources
More Obituaries for Victoria DeFalco
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Victoria Anne DeFalco


1927 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Victoria Anne DeFalco Obituary
Victoria Anne DeFalco

Victoria Anne DeFalco passed from this life peacefully on Friday, April 10, 2020 at the age of 93 years. Vicky was born in Elizabeth NJ to her parents Anna and Joseph Pampalone. She worked as an administrative assistant at the US Naval base in Bayonne NJ before marrying, moving to NYC and then later to Little Ferry NJ where she lived for almost 50 years. Vicky was a parishioner of St. Margaret of Cortona R.C. Church, member of the senior club, and was involved in many other organizations and activities through the years in support of her beloved family. She was preceded in death by her husband Carmine DeFalco, brother Jake Pampalone and sister Rose Vecchiarello. She leaves behind her sons Carmine and Joseph, her daughters-in-law Janice and Dawn, and her grandchildren Andreana, Samantha, Steven and Christine. She will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery in Queens NY. Services are private. Vorheesingwersen.com.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Victoria's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -