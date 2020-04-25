|
Victoria Anne DeFalco
Victoria Anne DeFalco passed from this life peacefully on Friday, April 10, 2020 at the age of 93 years. Vicky was born in Elizabeth NJ to her parents Anna and Joseph Pampalone. She worked as an administrative assistant at the US Naval base in Bayonne NJ before marrying, moving to NYC and then later to Little Ferry NJ where she lived for almost 50 years. Vicky was a parishioner of St. Margaret of Cortona R.C. Church, member of the senior club, and was involved in many other organizations and activities through the years in support of her beloved family. She was preceded in death by her husband Carmine DeFalco, brother Jake Pampalone and sister Rose Vecchiarello. She leaves behind her sons Carmine and Joseph, her daughters-in-law Janice and Dawn, and her grandchildren Andreana, Samantha, Steven and Christine. She will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery in Queens NY. Services are private. Vorheesingwersen.com.