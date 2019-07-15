Services
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
11:30 AM
Fairview - Dal Cais, Victoria (nee Patricia Masso) age 66 of Fairview formerly of Edgewater and Ridgefield Park passed away on July 13, 2019. Devoted daughter to Rose Schuellein (nee Considine) and the late Samuel. Dear sister to Roseann White and Joan Walsh. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visitation Monday 4-7pm at Vorhees Ingwersen Funeral Home 59 Main St. Ridgefield Park. Funeral service at Garden of Memories, Washington Township on Tuesday at 11:30am followed by Entombment. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to: Alley Cat Allies 7920 Norfolk Ave. Bethesda, MD 20814-2525 in her memory. Vorheesingwersen.com
