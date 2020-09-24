1/
Victoria Economopoulos
Victoria Economopoulos

Dumont - Victoria Economopoulos, 90, of Dumont, passed away peacefully on September 19, 2020. She was born in New York City. Cherished sister of Georgia Stamboulous, and the late Betsy Kakouros and the late Carol Dinse. Devoted aunt of many nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, and great great nieces and nephews. She leaves to mourn her passing a host of other relatives and kind and caring friends who brought her great happiness. She was a Travel Consultant of various travel agencies in the area after spending many years with Citibank in New York City.

Funeral Liturgy Monday, 10:30 AM at the Metropolitan Cathedral of St. John the Theologian Church, Tenafly. Interment George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus. Visiting Sunday, 4-7 PM at the Frech-McKnight Funeral Home, 161 Washington Ave., Dumont.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Sep. 24 to Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
27
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Frech Funeral Home
SEP
28
Liturgy
10:30 AM
Metropolitan Cathedral of St. John the Theologian Church
Funeral services provided by
Frech Funeral Home
161 Washington Avenue
Dumont, NJ 07628
(201) 384-0013
