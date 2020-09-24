Victoria Economopoulos



Dumont - Victoria Economopoulos, 90, of Dumont, passed away peacefully on September 19, 2020. She was born in New York City. Cherished sister of Georgia Stamboulous, and the late Betsy Kakouros and the late Carol Dinse. Devoted aunt of many nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, and great great nieces and nephews. She leaves to mourn her passing a host of other relatives and kind and caring friends who brought her great happiness. She was a Travel Consultant of various travel agencies in the area after spending many years with Citibank in New York City.



Funeral Liturgy Monday, 10:30 AM at the Metropolitan Cathedral of St. John the Theologian Church, Tenafly. Interment George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus. Visiting Sunday, 4-7 PM at the Frech-McKnight Funeral Home, 161 Washington Ave., Dumont.









