Services
Kimak Funeral Home
425 Broad Street
Carlstadt, NJ 07072
(201) 438-6708
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kimak Funeral Home
425 Broad Street
Carlstadt, NJ 07072
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
9:00 AM
Kimak Funeral Home
425 Broad Street
Carlstadt, NJ 07072
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
9:30 AM
St. Joseph's R.C. Church
East Rutherford, NJ
View Map
East Rutherford - Victoria H. Pikulski (nee Krasuski), 94, of East Rutherford since 1964 and formerly of Jersey City, passed away on January 21, 2020. Prior to retiring, she was a bookkeeper. Victoria was a parishioner of St. Joseph's R.C. Church and a member of the Altar Rosary Society. Beloved wife of the late Wallace Pikulski. Loving mother of Charles Pikulski and his wife Patti and Eddie Pikulski and his wife Elaine. Cherished grandmother of Rachael, Brittany, Christopher, Eddie, Gregory and Vanessa. Predeceased by seven siblings. Funeral departing from the Kimak Funeral Home, 425 Broad Street, Carlstadt on Friday, January 24, 2020 at 9:00 AM for a Funeral Mass in St. Joseph's R.C. Church, East Rutherford at 9:30 AM. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington. Visitation Thursday 4-8 PM.
