Victoria M. Averso "Vickie" R.n.
Victoria "Vickie" M. Averso R.N.

Lodi - Victoria "Vickie" M. Averso R.N. (nee Sproviero) 93, of Lodi passed away on Thursday, October 15, 2020. Born in Lodi to the late Michael and Mary Sproviero. Vickie trained in the U.S. Cadet Nurse Corps from 1945-1948 and was a graduate of Hackensack Hospital School of Nursing in 1948 and was a member of the Alumni Association. She attended classes at Seton Hall University and William Paterson College. She was a Public Health Nurse with the Visiting Nurse Services and before retiring, Vickie was Supervisor of School Nurses in Lodi and was a school nurse in Lodi for thirty-six years. Vickie was a member of the School Nurses Association and the Teachers Association. Beloved wife of the late Frank Averso. Devoted mother of Anthony Averso and his wife Marsha and Geralynn Borrelli and her husband Al. Dear sister of the late Margie DeCandia and her surviving husband Joe. Loving grandmother of John and his wife Jennifer, Matthew, Christopher, Frankie, Al Jr., Christine and her husband Richie and Par. Cherished great grandmother of AnnaBella and Mackenzie. Funeral from Costa Memorial Home Boulevard and Central Ave. Hasbrouck Heights on Monday, October 19th at 9 AM. Funeral Liturgy from St. Joseph's R.C. Church Lodi at 10 AM. Interment following at St. Nicholas Cemetery, Lodi. Visitation Sunday, October 18th from 2-6 PM at the funeral home. Memorial contributions to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Pl. Memphis, TN. 38105 would be appreciated. To send condolences, please visit CostaMemorialHome.com




Published in The Record/Herald News from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2020.
