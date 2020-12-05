1/
Vilaro Pascual
Vilaro Pascual

Lyndhurst, NJ - Vilaro, Pascual, 87, of Lyndhurst, New Jersey passed away on Thursday, December 3, 2020. Beloved husband of Ann Elizabeth (Keen) Vilaro. Loving father of Jorge & his wife Andrea, Eduardo & his husband David, and Enrique Vilaro. Cherished grandfather of many grandchildren. Dear brother of George and Wilfredo. Mr. Vilaro was the VP of LNG Operations for Brooklyn Union Gas company before retiring in 1998. Funeral Monday 12noon at the Ippolito-Stellato Funeral Home, 425 Ridge Road, Lyndhurst. Interment Hillside Cemetery. Friends will be received Monday 10am-12pm. Donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105. Send condolences to stellatofuneralhomes.com




Published in The Record/Herald News from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
7
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Ippolito-Stellato Funeral Homes, Inc.
DEC
7
Funeral
12:00 PM
Ippolito-Stellato Funeral Homes, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Ippolito-Stellato Funeral Homes, Inc.
425 Ridge Road
Lyndhurst, NJ 07071
(201) 438-4664
