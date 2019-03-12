|
|
Vincent A. Amatucci
Lyndhurst - 81, of Lyndhurst, NJ passed away in the early morning hours on March 11, 2019. He was born and raised in Newark, NJ. He was a resident of Rutherford for over 20 years and a resident of Lyndhurst for 21 1/2 years. He recently lost his beloved wife of 60 1/2 years, Hazel "Bunny" Amatucci, on January 21, 2019. He leaves behind his 3 children; Vincent Jr., Gerard and Lauren Waddell. Cherished Pop-Pop to Sydney, Veronica, Tyrone, Vita, and Troy. Viewing will be held at the Macagna-Diffily-Onorato Funeral Home 41 Ames Avenue in Rutherford, NJ on Thursday, March 14, 2019, from 3:00 - 8:00 PM. www.macagnadiffilyonoratofuneralhome.com