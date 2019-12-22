|
Vincent A. Corizzi
Westwood - Vincent A. Corizzi, 73, of Westwood, NJ, passed away on Friday, December 20, 2019. He was born in Jersey City, NJ to James and Antoinette Corizzi. Beloved husband of Susan Corizzi. Devoted father of Michael (Natasha), Kristy and Jillian. Loving grandfather of Jacen, Connor and Madison. The family will receive their relatives and friends at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Road, Westwood, NJ on Thursday, December 26 from 11AM-1:00PM a service at 1:00PM. Interment will follow at George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Vincent's name to the or the Rescue Haven Foundation. Becker-funeralhome.com