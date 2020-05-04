Vincent A. Moretta
Vincent A. Moretta, Sr.

Little Falls - Moretta, Sr., Vincent A. age 90 of Little Falls at rest in Morristown on May 1, 2020. Beloved husband of the former Jean Mercadante of Little Falls. Loving father of Vincent Moretta, Jr. and his wife Lizanne of Rockaway Township, and Kelly Kimmel and her husband Kenneth of Little Falls. Adoring grandfather of Matthew and Kyra Moretta and Sarah Kimmel. Born in Chicago, IL, he grew up in Paterson, living there for 35 years before moving to Little Falls. He was a Principal for the Millington Board of Education and he was also a self-employed Certified Financial Planner. Mr. Moretta served in the United States Army and was a Korean War Veteran. He set up a scholarship fund at William Paterson University called the Vincent Moretta Trust Fund. He also went to William Paterson University on a basketball scholarship and was the first inductee into their Hall of Fame. He also held their scoring record for decades. Mr. Moretta loved to garden, fish, clam, and spend time at his shore house. Out of respect and concern for public health and safety and the current mandate for social distancing, all funeral services will be private. Festa Memorial Funeral Home, 111 Union Blvd., Totowa is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to help fund the Vincent Moretta, Sr. Trust - William Paterson University Alumni Association. Please make all checks payable to: Delaware Funds. Checks can be mailed directly to: Infinity Wealth Management, LLC and Cadaret, Grant & Co., Inc. Office of Supervisory Jurisdiction 45 Morgan Drive, Wantage, NJ 07461. All donations are very much appreciated and will be used to fund the annual scholarship award at William Paterson University. For more information, go to www.festamemorial.com




Published in The Record/Herald News from May 4 to May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral service
Funeral services provided by
Festa Memorial Funeral Home
111 Union Blvd.
Totowa , NJ 07512
(973) 790-8686
