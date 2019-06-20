|
Vincent A. Ramundo
Clifton - Vincent A. Ramundo, 85 of Clifton, passed away on June 18, 2019 at Valley Hospital. Beloved husband to Anne (Peters) Ramundo. Beloved father to Mark Ramundo & his wife Kellie Wilks, Elisa Butler & her husband Jim, and Vincent Ramundo & his wife Toni Ann Dolfi. Devoted grandfather to Trevor Ramundo, Jared Ramundo and Tyler Butler. Dear brother to Angela Yanni.
Vincent was born in Paterson and moved to North Haledon in 1963. He has lived in Clifton for the past 4 years. He was a Sales Engineer at Harry Page in Paterson for 40 years retiring in 2000. He was a Life Member of the Fidelians of America in North Haledon. He was an avid traveler and chef in his leisure time. He cooked for President Richard Nixon's 75th Birthday and created a dish named after First Lady Pat Nixon called the "First Lady Pasta". He was known for his pasta recipes and taught pasta cooking classes for 25 years and never repeated a recipe. He was a gentle soul and family man. He will be missed by everyone who knew him.
Funeral on Saturday from the Aquino Colonial Funeral Home - 470 Colfax Ave. Clifton at 10:45 AM followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Philip the Apostle RC Church at 11:30 AM. Cremation is Private. Visiting on Friday from 2PM to 4PM and 7PM to 9PM. In Lieu of flowers donations can be made to - 501 St Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.
