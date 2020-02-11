Services
Brunswick Memorial Funeral Home
454 Cranbury Rd
East Brunswick, NJ 08816
(732) 254-9393
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Brunswick Memorial Funeral Home
454 Cranbury Rd
East Brunswick, NJ 08816
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Brunswick Memorial Funeral Home
454 Cranbury Rd
East Brunswick, NJ 08816
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
8:45 AM
Brunswick Memorial Funeral Home
454 Cranbury Rd
East Brunswick, NJ 08816
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
9:30 AM
St. Bartholomew R.C. Church
East Brunswick, NJ
Vincent A. Zaccario

Vincent A. Zaccario Obituary
Vincent A. Zaccario

East Brunswick - Vincent A. Zaccario passed away on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at St. Peter's University Hospital, New Brunswick. He was 87.

Born in Engelwood Hospital August 6, 1932, he resided in Tenafly before relocating to East Brunswick 42 years ago. He was captain of the Tenafly High School Football Team in the early 1950's.

Vincent was a U.S. Army veteran, having served February 1953 thru February 1955 and stationed in Alaska.

He owned and operated a bakery in Creskill in the 1960's and was an assistant President of Club 50 in Tenafly, an Italian/American Club.

Prior to retiring he was a job supervisior for Frank Greek & Son, East Brunswick for over 30 years.

He was predeceased by his wife, Pauline (Menzel Kolupanowich) in 2015.

Surviving are his children, Nicholas C. Kolupanowich and his wife, Kathy, of Monroe Township, Diane McCroary and her husband, Michael, of West Hempstead, NY, James Zaccario and his wife, Tracy, of Lithia, FL, Joanne Koszyk and her husband, Mark, of Bentonville, VA, Arthur Kolupanowich and his wife, Toni, of Somerville, and Kathryn Jenkins and her husband, Dave, of Berkeley Springs WV; seventeen grandchildren, and ten great-grandchildren.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, February 14, 2020, at 8:45 am, at The BRUNSWICK MEMORIAL HOME, 454 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick, with a 9:30 am Mass of Christian Burial at St. Bartholomew R.C. Church, East Brunswick. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Burial Park, South Brunswick.

Family and friends may visit on Thursday, February 13th, from 2:00 to 4:00 pm and 6:00 - 8:00 pm, at the funeral home. For directions please visit www.brunswickmemorialhome.com.

Memorial contributions may be made to 1 Union Street, Suite 301, Robbinsville, NJ 08691 ().
