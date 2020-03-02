|
Vincent C. Cutrupi
Wood-Ridge -
Vincent C. Cutrupi of Wood-Ridge, formerly of Englewood Cliffs, passed away peacefully on February 29, 2020 after a brief illness at the age of 90 years old. Born in Fort Lee, N.J. on November 11, 1929 to Dominick and Maryangela.
Predeceased by his loving wife June (nee) Flaherty of 61 years, his brothers Dominick and Anthony and his sisters, Nancy Cutrupi, Theresa Snellings and Vincenza Cotroneo. Beloved father to his sons, Vincent and his wife Sandy, Donald and his wife Carol and his daughter Diane Gragnano and her husband Vincent. Loving grandfather to Kristine and her husband Dan Lagana, Vincent Gragnano and Matthew Cutrupi. While growing up in Fort Lee Vincent was all-state and all-country for 2 years playing shortstop in baseball at Fort Lee High School. He was an avid golfer and long time member and house chairman at Rockland Country Club in Sparkill, N.Y. Vincent was also an honorary member of St. Rocco Society in Fort Lee. Before retiring Vincent was president of Cutrupi and Co. in Englewood, a major excavating and rock blasting company in northern, N.J. Funeral from the A.K. Macagna Funeral Home 495 Anderson Avenue Cliffside Park, N.J. on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 9:30 AM thence to Holy Trinity R.C. Church Fort Lee, N.J. where a Funeral Mass will be offered at TBA. Interment to follow at Madonna Cemetery in Fort Lee, N.J. The family will receive their friends Wednesday 4-8 PM.
