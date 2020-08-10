1/
Vincent C. Paladino
Vincent C. Paladino

Lodi - Vincent C. Paladino, 92, a lifelong resident of Lodi, passed away on August 8, 2020. Before retiring he was a supervisor for the County of Bergen Community Development-Home Improvement Program. Vinnie was formerly a member and past president of the Lodi Board of Education, a former Lodi Councilman, a member of the Lodi Lions, the Lodi Kiwanis Club, the Lodi Oldtimers, former president of the Youth Activities Council for the Lodi Boys and Girls Club, and the former chairman of the Lodi Zoning Board. He was also a parishioner of St. Joseph R.C. Church in Lodi. Beloved husband of the late Phyllis (nee De Leasa). Beloved father of Debi Paladino, Vincent Paladino, Jr. (Leigh), and the late Rose Crevina. Loving grandfather of Dana Tirico Mizrahi, Uriah Paladino, Dominick Crevina, and Michael Crevina. Cherished great-grandfather of Winter, Willow, Emily, Max, and Finley. Dear brother of Anna Romero, and the late Willy Paladino, Joseph Paladino, Elaine Della Penta, and Mary Shortino. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral on Wednesday 9:30 AM at Santangelo Funeral Home, 300 Main St., Lodi for a 10:00 AM Chapel Service. Entombment St. Nicholas Cemetery, Lodi. Visitation Tuesday 3:00-7:00 PM. In lieu of flowers a memorial contribution to your favorite charity would be appreciated.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2020.
