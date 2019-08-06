Services
Costa Memorial Home
170 Central Avenue
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ 07604
(201) 288-0234
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Costa Memorial Home
170 Central Avenue
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ 07604
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
10:30 AM
Costa Memorial Home
170 Central Avenue
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ 07604
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Calvary Cemetery
Paterson, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Vincent Carbone
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vincent Carbone

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Vincent Carbone Obituary
Vincent Carbone

Wood-Ridge - Vincent Carbone 92, of Wood-Ridge, passed away on Sunday, August 4, 2019. Born in Paterson to the late Vincenzo and Angelina Carbone. Vincent was an Army Air Force veteran of W.W.II. Before retiring, he was an aircraft technician for Midway Aircraft Instrument Corp. in Wood-Ridge. Beloved husband of Dolores J. (nee DeVito) Carbone. Devoted father of Laura A. Carbone and Gary J. Carbone. Dear brother of Benjamin Carbone and his late wife Barbara and the late John Carbone and his surviving wife Mafalda. Cherished uncle of many nieces and nephews. Funeral Service at Costa Memorial Home Boulevard and Central Ave. Hasbrouck Heights on Thursday, August 8th at 10:30 AM. Interment following at Calvary Cemetery, Paterson. Visitation Wednesday, August 7th from 5-9 PM at the funeral home. Memorial contributions to Villa Marie Claire, Holy Name Medical Center or to would be appreciated. CostaMemorialHome.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Vincent's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now