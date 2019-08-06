|
|
Vincent Carbone
Wood-Ridge - Vincent Carbone 92, of Wood-Ridge, passed away on Sunday, August 4, 2019. Born in Paterson to the late Vincenzo and Angelina Carbone. Vincent was an Army Air Force veteran of W.W.II. Before retiring, he was an aircraft technician for Midway Aircraft Instrument Corp. in Wood-Ridge. Beloved husband of Dolores J. (nee DeVito) Carbone. Devoted father of Laura A. Carbone and Gary J. Carbone. Dear brother of Benjamin Carbone and his late wife Barbara and the late John Carbone and his surviving wife Mafalda. Cherished uncle of many nieces and nephews. Funeral Service at Costa Memorial Home Boulevard and Central Ave. Hasbrouck Heights on Thursday, August 8th at 10:30 AM. Interment following at Calvary Cemetery, Paterson. Visitation Wednesday, August 7th from 5-9 PM at the funeral home. Memorial contributions to Villa Marie Claire, Holy Name Medical Center or to would be appreciated. CostaMemorialHome.com