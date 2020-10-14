Vincent Coletti
Woodland Park - Vincent Coletti, 74, of Woodland Park, NJ passed away Tuesday, October 13, 2020. He was born in Passaic, NJ and has lived in Woodland Park his entire life. He was the owner of Coletti Construction in Paterson, NJ for 32 years. He was a member of 3 local bands for the past 59 years, Cold Heat, Razz Ma Tazz and Bucket List where he played the drums and sang. He also was the past vice president of Woodland Park Boys Club where he also coached. Beloved husband of Joan Coletti (nee Hromiak). Devoted father of John Coletti. Dear brother of Garry Coletti and his wife Jean of Woodland Park and Robert Coletti and his wife Roselyn of Elmwood Park, NJ. Loving grandfather of Vincent Coletti. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Funeral Service on Friday at DeLuccia-Lozito Funeral Home, 265 Belmont Avenue, Haledon, NJ at 7 PM. Visiting on Friday from 4-8 PM. Cremation is private. www.delozito.com