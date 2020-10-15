Vincent Colletti
Woodland Park - Vincent Colletti, 74, of Woodland Park, NJ passed away Tuesday, October 13, 2020. He was born in Passaic, NJ and has lived in Woodland Park his entire life. He was the owner of Colletti Construction in Paterson, NJ for 32 years. He was a member of 3 local bands for the past 59 years, Cold Heat, Razz Ma Tazz and Bucket List where he played the drums and sang. He also was the past vice president of Woodland Park Boys Club where he also coached. Beloved husband of Joan Colletti (nee Hromiak). Devoted father of John Colletti. Dear brother of Garry Colletti and his wife Jean of Woodland Park and Robert Colletti and his wife Roselyn of Elmwood Park, NJ. Loving grandfather of Vincent Colletti. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Funeral Service tonight at DeLuccia-Lozito Funeral Home, 265 Belmont Avenue, Haledon, NJ at 7 PM. Visiting is today from 4-8 PM. Cremation is private. www.delozito.com