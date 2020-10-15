1/1
Vincent Colletti
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Vincent's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Vincent Colletti

Woodland Park - Vincent Colletti, 74, of Woodland Park, NJ passed away Tuesday, October 13, 2020. He was born in Passaic, NJ and has lived in Woodland Park his entire life. He was the owner of Colletti Construction in Paterson, NJ for 32 years. He was a member of 3 local bands for the past 59 years, Cold Heat, Razz Ma Tazz and Bucket List where he played the drums and sang. He also was the past vice president of Woodland Park Boys Club where he also coached. Beloved husband of Joan Colletti (nee Hromiak). Devoted father of John Colletti. Dear brother of Garry Colletti and his wife Jean of Woodland Park and Robert Colletti and his wife Roselyn of Elmwood Park, NJ. Loving grandfather of Vincent Colletti. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Funeral Service tonight at DeLuccia-Lozito Funeral Home, 265 Belmont Avenue, Haledon, NJ at 7 PM. Visiting is today from 4-8 PM. Cremation is private. www.delozito.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Send Flowers
OCT
15
Funeral service
07:00 PM
Deluccia-Lozito Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Deluccia-Lozito Funeral Home
265 Belmont Ave
Haledon, NJ 07508
(973) 942-2144
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Deluccia-Lozito Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved