Services
SANTANGELO FUNERAL HOME - Lodi
300 North Main Street
Lodi, NJ 07644
(973) 779-2386
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
SANTANGELO FUNERAL HOME - Lodi
300 North Main Street
Lodi, NJ 07644
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
SANTANGELO FUNERAL HOME - Lodi
300 North Main Street
Lodi, NJ 07644
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
8:30 AM
SANTANGELO FUNERAL HOME - Lodi
300 North Main Street
Lodi, NJ 07644
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Joseph R.C. Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Vincent Comeleo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vincent "Jimmy" Comeleo

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Vincent "Jimmy" Comeleo Obituary
Vincent "Jimmy" Comeleo

Lodi - Vincent "Jimmy" Comeleo, 91, of Lodi on April 12, 2019. Born in New York, NY, he lived most of life in Lodi. Before retiring he was a custodian for the Lodi Board of Education for over 35 years. He was a member of the US Merchant Marines and parishioner of St. Joseph R.C. Church. Predeceased by his parents Vincent and Susan (nee Bacco) Comeleo. Beloved husband of the late Lorraine (nee Tront). Devoted father of James Anthony Comeleo of Lodi and the late Patricia Ann Comeleo. Loving brother of Anthony (Beverely) Comeleo and the late Maria Susan (Nicholas) Ferrara. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral on Tuesday 8:30 AM at Santangelo Funeral Home, 300 Main St., Lodi then to St. Joseph R.C. Church for a 9:30 AM Funeral Mass. Interment St. Michaels Cemetery. Visitation Monday 2-4 & 7-9 PM. Directions/Condolences at www.santangelofuneralhome.com
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now