Vincent "Jimmy" Comeleo
Lodi - Vincent "Jimmy" Comeleo, 91, of Lodi on April 12, 2019. Born in New York, NY, he lived most of life in Lodi. Before retiring he was a custodian for the Lodi Board of Education for over 35 years. He was a member of the US Merchant Marines and parishioner of St. Joseph R.C. Church. Predeceased by his parents Vincent and Susan (nee Bacco) Comeleo. Beloved husband of the late Lorraine (nee Tront). Devoted father of James Anthony Comeleo of Lodi and the late Patricia Ann Comeleo. Loving brother of Anthony (Beverely) Comeleo and the late Maria Susan (Nicholas) Ferrara. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral on Tuesday 8:30 AM at Santangelo Funeral Home, 300 Main St., Lodi then to St. Joseph R.C. Church for a 9:30 AM Funeral Mass. Interment St. Michaels Cemetery. Visitation Monday 2-4 & 7-9 PM. Directions/Condolences at www.santangelofuneralhome.com