|
|
Vincent Cosentino
Woodland Park - Cosentino, Vincent age 84 of Woodland Park at rest in Wayne on April 25, 2020. Beloved husband of Antoinette (nee Lombardo) Cosentino. Loving father of Antoinette Muccio and her husband Michael, Vincent Cosentino, Jr. and his wife Marty, Joseph Cosentino and Teresa Gualano and her husband Anthony. Dear grandfather of Joseph and his wife Marivel, Michael, Stephanie and her husband Timothy, Francesca, Tarzano, Nicole, Michael and Dawn. Great-grandfather of Ryan, Joey, Peter and Isabella. Brother of Mario Cosentino and his wife Domenica. Also survived by many brothers and sisters in law and nieces and nephews. Born in S. Andrea Ionio, Calabria, Italy, he came to the United States in 1961 and settled in West Paterson. He was a tailor for Wallach's in the Willowbrook Mall, Wayne for over twenty-five years before retiring. After that, he was a self-employed tailor for Custom Alterations, Fairfield. Vincent was a parishioner of St. Bonaventure's R.C. Church, Paterson. Out of respect and concern for public health and safety and the current mandate of social distancing, all funeral services will be private. Festa Memorial Funeral Home, 111 Union Blvd., Totowa is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers donations to the would be appreciated. For more information, go to www.festamemorial.com.