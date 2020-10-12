Vincent "Vinny" Crisafi
Paramus - Vincent "Vinny," 92, of Paramus, formerly of the Bronx, passed away on Saturday, October 10, 2020. Before retiring, Vincent worked for Bendix as an Electrical Engineer. Vincent was a parishioner of Our Lady of Good Counsel in Washington Twp. Vinny served his country proudly during the Korean War in the US Army.
Cherished husband of 64 years to Adeline (nee Ajello). Loving father of Anthony Crisafi, Roseanne Crisafi and her husband Salvatore Ali, and Grace Kalish and her husband Stephen. Devoted grandfather of Nicole, Christian, Katie, Michelle, Melissa, and Christopher.
Family will receive friends on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 from 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 113 South Farview Avenue, Paramus. Funeral Service will be held at 9:30 am on Thursday, October 15, 2020, at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home, followed by a 10:00 am Funeral Mass at Our Lady of Good Counsel, 668 Ridgewood Road, Township of Washington. Interment at George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions in Vincent's memory may be made to Alzheimer's Association
, Greater New Jersey Chapter, 23 Vreeland Road Suite 105, Florham Park, NJ, 07932.
