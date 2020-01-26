|
Vincent Davino
Naples, FL - Davino, Vincent, 77, of Naples, FL, formerly of River Vale, NJ, passed away suddenly on Thursday, January 23rd, 2020. Vincent is survived by his children Anthony and his wife Kathleen and Diane Giannone and her husband James Marttine; his granddaughters Chloe, Haley, Olivia and Victoria as well as his sister Theresa Ring and her husband George. He is predeceased by his beloved wife Janice. Vincent owned and operated Mr. Vincent's Barber Shop for almost 50 years in River Vale, NJ. The family will receive guests at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Rd., Westwood, NJ on Wednesday, January 29th from 2-4 & 7-9PM. A Mass celebrating Vincent's life and faith will be held at St. John The Baptist R.C. Church in Hillsdale, NJ on Thursday, January 30th at 10AM with entombment at Hackensack Cemetery to follow. Memorial contributions can be made in Vincent's name to the , 986 S Springfield Ave., Springfield, NJ 07081. Becker-Funeralhome.com