Services
Costa Memorial Home
170 Central Avenue
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ 07604
(201) 288-0234
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Costa Memorial Home
170 Central Avenue
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ 07604
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
9:30 AM
Costa Memorial Home
170 Central Avenue
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ 07604
View Map
Liturgy
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
10:30 AM
Church of the Assumption of Our Blessed Lady
Resources
Wood-Ridge - Vincent DeSanctis 96, of Wood-Ridge passed away on Saturday, February 9, 2019. Born in New York City to the late Gaetano and Maria DeSanctis. Vincent was a Navy veteran of W.W.II serving from 1942-1946 and was a member of the V.F.W. Post 3616 in Wood-Ridge. Before retiring, he was a salesman for Martin Stationary Co. in New York City. Vincent was a parishioner of the Church of the Assumption of Our Blessed Lady and a member of the Contemporary Club both in Wood-Ridge. Beloved husband of the late Rita (nee Domini) DeSanctis. Dear brother of the late Joseph DeSanctis and Frances Tarricone. Cherished uncle of Joseph and Thomas Tarricone. Great Uncle of Giovanna, Vanessa, Alexandra, Thomas and Luca. Funeral from Costa Memorial Home Boulevard and Central Ave. Hasbrouck Heights on Tuesday, February 12th at 9:30 AM. Funeral Liturgy from the Church of the Assumption of Our Blessed Lady at 10:30 AM. Entombment following at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Valhalla, NY. Visitation Monday, February 11th from 4-8 PM at the funeral home. CostaMemorialHome.com
