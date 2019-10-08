|
|
Vincent E. Gambella
Tenafly - Vincent E. Gambella, 87, formerly of Tenafly, NJ, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 3, 2019.
He was born on July 28, 1932, in Brooklyn, NY, the son of Joseph and Antoinette (Coletti) Gambella. Vincent was a graduate of PS95 and attended college. On July 28, 2006, he married Bonnie Loan of Cleveland, NY. Vincent served his country in the Army Reserves. He was known as guitarist "Vinnie Bell," the inventor of The Electric Sitar and was most famous for his underwater guitar sound. He was the recipient of many prestigious awards. To read more about Vinnie's life and accomplishments you are invited to visit his website at vinniebell.com.
Surviving Vincent are his beloved wife, Bonnie; daughter and son-in-law, Michele and Steve Teufel; grandchildren, Krista Teufel and Katharina (Nader) Kahoush; great-granddaughters, Isabelle, Sabrina and Olivia; step-children, Dawn Marie Solais, Albert Loan and many wonderful cousins. He was predeceased by his first wife, Marilyn; his son, Edward and daughter, Denise.
Funeral services will be at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are under the direction of McGrath, Myslinski, Karboski & Nunn Funeral Directors, 470 French Rd., Utica.
