Vincent Faustini
Oradell - FAUSTINI, Vincent Louis, 74, of Oradell, NJ, formerly of Hillsdale and Maywood, NJ, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, February 27, 2019. Beloved husband of 51 years to Helene C. (nee Trinka). Loving father of Christine M. Faustini and Vincent L. Faustini, II. Cherished "Papa" of Georgia, Vince, Julia, Jake and Amanda. He is predeceased by his parents Fioravanti L. (1984), Concetta L. (nee Cenci 1994), his brother Frank A. Faustini (1991) and his sister Antoinette L. (2002). He is also survived by many cousins and countless others including his vast extended family of dear friends.
Vincent started working for the F. Faustini & Son General Contracting Business at a very young age. He served his country in the National Guard during the Vietnam War. Vinny then received his education from the Fairleigh Dickenson University and became a funeral director. He and his treasured wife then added his name to Trinka-Faustini Funeral Service in Maywood. While he was always a hard worker, he had several pastimes which brought joy to him: cooking, the Jersey Shore, the NY Yankees, Jets and NJ Devils. Above all else though, his greatest joy was his family. If you knew him, your life was made better through his joyous attitude and sometimes silly jokes. He will be missed dearly by many.
Funeral from the Trinka-Fausitni Funeral Service, 439 Maywood Ave., Maywood, NJ (201-487-3050) at 10:30 AM on Tuesday, March 5, 2019. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, Maywood, at 11 AM. Entombment to follow at George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus. Visiting Sunday 3 to 5 PM, Monday 5 to 8 PM. Please visit trinkafaustini.com for online condolences and donations to The Fisher House Foundation.