|
|
Vincent Filardo
Manchester Twp. - Vincent Filardo, of Manchester Township, formerly of Upper Saddle River, passed away on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at the age of 89 years. Born inn Calabria Italy, he came to this country in 1949 settling in Hackensack. He was a graduate of Fairleigh Dickinson University of Teaneck. Prior to retiring, he was a Civil Engineer and Co-Owner of C & F Construction Company of Hackensack. He was a member of the American Trap Shooting Association and the Aeronautic Model Association. Beloved husband of the late Mary (nee Natale) who died in 2012. Devoted father of Dr. Josephine Filardo and her husband Andrew Burns, Judy Ann Wehking and her husband Gregory, Vincent Filardo and his wife Susan. Kathy Filardo, and the late Angela Mims. Loving grandfather of Melissa, Kathy, Kristen, Andrew, Dylan, Joseph, Gregory, Connor, Vincent, Mary, and Robert. Cherished great grandfather of 8 great grandchildren Dearest brother of the late Patrick Filardo, Paul Filardo, Angelica Zagari, and Rose Artuso. Loving uncle of many nieces and nephews. The funeral on Tuesday, October 22nd, at 9:00 AM from the Weatherhead Young Funeral Home, 885 Mantoloking Rd., Brick. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 AM at Epiphany R.C. Church, 615 Thiele Road. Brick, with entombment following at St. Mary of /the Lake Cemetery, Lakewood. The family will receive friends on Monday from 4 - 8 PM. To send condolences, or for further information visit www.gentilefuneralservice.com