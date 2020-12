Or Copy this URL to Share

Bergenfield - Vincent Filippini, devoted husband of Kathy (née Calebotta) loving stepfather to Steven, Jamie & Kara, a special "Pa" of 9 beautiful grandchildren, and a large loving family, survived by his two sisters Marie & Donna. Service will be at Riewerts in Bergenfield this Saturday from 2-5pm.









