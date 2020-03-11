|
Vincent G Stanson
Franklin Lakes -
STANSON, Vincent G. -90, of Franklin Lakes went to be with his Lord on March 10, 2020. Born in Queens, NY, he has lived in Franklin Lakes since 1967. Prior to his retirement, Vincent worked for the Department of Environmental Resources in New York City. He proudly served in the US Army during the Korean War. Vincent was a parishioner at Most Blessed Sacrament Church where he helped serve and originate their Breakfast Club. He was a former member and past President of the Franklin Lakes Lions Club, and also a member of the VFW of Franklin Lakes. Vincent also owned Vinnie's Seafood in Wyckoff and Franklin Lakes, where he proudly supplied food to Most Blessed Sacrament, St. Elizabeth's, St. Luke's, and Our Lady of Perpetual Help, and multiple other local convents. One of his proudest moments was being the Grand Marshall at the Memorial Day Parade in Franklin Lakes.
Loving husband to Fannie Stanson (nee Zappala)
Devoted father to Diane M. Pijor and her husband Thomas D. of Nokesville, VA., and Vincent A. Stanson of Franklin Lakes.
Beloved grandfather of Jennifer Vanzetta, and her husband Michael, David Pijor and his wife Nicole, and Craig V. Stanson.
Dear Great-Grandfather to Penny and Juliette.
He was also pre-deceased by his brothers, Eugene, Ronald, and Louis.
The family will receive family and friends on Sunday from 2-6 PM at Vander Plaat-Vermeulen Memorial Home, 530 High Mountain Road, Franklin Lakes.
A Funeral mass will be held on Monday, 9:45 AM at St. Elizabeth's RC Church, 700 Wyckoff Avenue, Wyckoff, NJ.
Interment Christ the King Cemetery, Franklin Lakes, NJ
The family requests donations be made in Vincent's memory to the Most Blessed Sacrament RC Church Restoration Fund at 787 Franklin Lake Road, Franklin Lakes, NJ, 07417 or St. Jude's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude's Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
