Vincent G Verdi
Manchester - Vincent G Verdi 77 of Manchester NJ died Wednesday June 24, 2020 at community Medical Center, Toms River. He was born raised in Little Ferry, NJ and later to Clifton until 2005. He then retired to New Port Richie, Fl but moved back to NJ 9 years ago to be with family. Vinnie is survived by his wife of 36 years Serina, children Alanna and Jonathan. He was also the proud PopPop of Sadie (Alanna) and Ethan (Jonathan). He will also be truly missed by his brother, George Verdi, and his family. Vinnie served in the Vietnam War from '64-'66 and was an Agent Orange disabled vet. He was very proud to be the first man drafted from Little Ferry. He was so proud his granddaughter sold over 1,500 boxes of Girl Scout cookies with over 750 boxes for the military overseas in honor of her PopPop. Over 45 years ago, Vinnie opened The Donut Man in Lodi, NJ. He expanded to multiple locations and later opened "My Cousin Vinnie" in North Arlington, NJ. But he will always be known as the very social "Vinnie the Donut Man". He loved spending time with family, his DAV brothers and going to his brother's bakery in North Jersey. Visitation is Monday 2-5 PM at Oliverie Funeral Home 2925 Ridgeway Rd Manchester. Funeral Liturgy is Tuesday 12 PM at St John's Church Lakehurst interment to follow at Brig Gen Wm C Doyle Veterans Cemetery, Arneytown. Due to COVID-19, a celebration of life gathering has been postponed. Email 97alanna@gmail.com for info. Online condolences at www.oliveriefuneralhome.com. To see the viewing live stream iframe.dacast.com/b/156599/c/534023 or contribute to slideshow: www.tributeslides.com/up/341690281568. In lieu of flowers please make donations to help Vinnie's wishes come true for a cure for his daughter's incurable terminal lung disease: The LAM Foundation 4520 Cooper Rd #300, Cincinnati, OH 45242; www.thelamfoundation.org/Take-Action/Donate-Now, referencing Alanna Verdi. Or to continue his efforts with his local DAV Chapter 81 PO Box 756 Forked River, NJ 08731.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.