|
|
Vincent Galante
Brick - Vincent Galante 91, of Brick, passed away Tuesday December 24, 2019, at Ocean Medical Center in Brick. He was born in Newark, NJ and lived in Newark and Belleville before moving to Brick in 1987.
Vincent served in the National Guard for ten years. He worked as a Store Manager for A & P in Newark, NJ. He later worked for Yogurt Plus in Pt. Pleasant and Pt. Pleasant Beach for 12 years as well as Dunkin Donuts before his retirement.
He was a parishioner of Church of the Epiphany, Brick, he was an avid Yankee fan, he loved to play golf with his sons and son-in-law and his grandchildren. He also loved to watch his great-grandsons play baseball.
Surviving is his wife Margaret Jannicelli Galante; his children Maria Beck, Vincent Donald Galante, JoAnn Thomas and Robert Galante; 13 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren and many loving nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Saturday December 28, 2019, from 11:00 am- 3:00 pm at Colonial Funeral Home, 1045 Sally Ike Road, Brick. A funeral service will be held at 2:30 pm. Cremation will be private. In lieu of flowers donations to St. Jude's Children Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 in his memory would be appreciated.