Visitation
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Our Lady of Good Counsel RC Church
Pompton Plains, NJ
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
11:30 AM
Our Lady of Good Counsel RC Church
Pompton Plains, NJ
Vincent Gallipoli Obituary
Vincent Gallipoli

Pompton Plains - Vincent Gallipoli, 58, of Pompton Plains, passed away on February 12, 2019.

Born and raised in Paterson, Vincent was the son of the late Patrick and Mary (Calafiore) Gallipoli. He married Lisa Ferrara in 1987 and the couple lived in Prospect Park before settling in Pompton Plains 27 years ago.

Vincent was a member of the Board of Education in Pequannock Township and enjoyed coaching his children's sports teams when they were young. He loved cooking, making wine and vacationing, especially to Aruba. He was also an avid gardener and football fan.

Vincent is survived by his wife, Lisa; his daughter, Alexandria; and his son, Patric. He was also the beloved uncle to many nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours will be held from 3 to 7 pm Friday, February 15 at Our Lady of Good Counsel RC Church, Pompton Plains. A funeral Mass will be held 11:30 am Saturday at the church. Interment will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, East Hanover.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Vincent's memory to New York Presbyterian 6 Hudson North Oncology Floor would be greatly appreciated. Details on how to donate will follow on our website at www.scanlanfuneral.com
