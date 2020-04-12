|
Rochelle Park - Vincent J. Alamia, 76, of Rochelle Park, formerly of Washington Township and Elmwood Park, passed away on April 10, 2020. Before retiring he was a residential appraiser and owner of A Appraisals. He was formerly a parishioner of Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church in Washington Township. Predeceased by his parents Vincent J. and Frances Alamia, his sister Anita Ricks, and a niece Dina. Beloved husband of Carol (nee Cirello). Devoted father of James Salvatore Alamia and wife Susan. Loving grandfather of James Vincent, Sierra Jill, and Sadie Karen. Dear uncle of Patricia. Cherished cousin of Jack and Lois Mazzola. Due to the current restrictions the funeral services are private. A memorial service may be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's New Jersey, 425 Eagle Rock Ave, Suite 203, Roseland, NJ 07068.