A.K. Macagna Funeral Home - Cliffside Park
495 Anderson Ave.
Cliffside Park, NJ 07010
(201) 945-7100
Vincent J. Amoroso Obituary
Vincent J. Amoroso

Vincent J. Amoroso on November 5, 2019 of Fairview, N.J., age 87.

Vincent was born on February 24, 1932 in Brooklyn, N.Y. and was a Master Staff Sergeant for the United States Air Force in Japan during the Korean War from 1951-1954.

Before retiring he was the owner and operator for over 40 years of Don-Rite Embroidery in Fairview, N.J.

Beloved husband to Julia (nee) Doschanova. Devoted father to Susan Amoroso and Jean Crotty and her husband Peter. Adored grandfather to Jesse Guido, Alyssa Luis and her husband Bizmark, Sean Crotty and the late Vincent Crotty. Cherished great grandfather to Ayla Luis. Vincent is also survived by nieces, nephews, family and friends. Vincent now joins his late wife Lois, parents, sister and grandson.

Funeral from the A.K. Macagna Funeral Home 495 Anderson Avenue Cliffside Park, N.J. on Friday, November 8, 2019 at 9:00 AM thence to Our Lady of Grace R.C. Church in Fairview, N.J. where a Funeral Mass will be offered at 10:00 AM. Interment to follow at Flower Hill Cemetery in North Bergen, N.J. The family will receive their friends Thursday 2-4 & 6-8 PM. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to The Vincent Crotty Memorial Foundation.

www.akmacagnafuneralhome.com
