Services
Richards Funeral Home Inc
4 Newark Pompton Tpke
Riverdale, NJ 07457
(973) 835-0164
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Marys Church
Pompton Lakes, NJ
View Map
Vincent J. "Vinnie" Sullivan Obituary
Vincent J. "Vinnie" Sullivan

Hawthorne - Sullivan, Vincent J. "Vinnie" age 60, on August 25, 2019. Vinnie was a manager of sales for Swepco Tube in Clifton, resided in Hawthorne and was previously of Pompton Lakes. Beloved son of Vincent Sullivan, Loving brother of Chuck, Cindy and husband John, Maria and husband Jim. Uncle of Laura, Charlie, Janis, Katlyn, Danielle, Christopher and Nick. Predeceased by his mother Rose and his brother Jim. Visiting hours Wednesday, August 28, from 2-4 and 6-8 pm at Richards Funeral Home, 4 Newark-Pompton Turnpike, Riverdale. Funeral mass Thursday 11 am at St. Marys Church, Pompton Lakes. Interment Christ the King Cemetery, Franklin Lakes.
