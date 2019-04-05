Services
Browning-Forshay Funeral Home
557 Lafayette Ave.
Hawthorne, NJ 07507
(973) 427-0800
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Browning-Forshay Funeral Home
557 Lafayette Ave.
Hawthorne, NJ 07507
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
4:30 PM
Browning-Forshay Funeral Home
557 Lafayette Ave.
Hawthorne, NJ 07507
Wayne - Speranza, Vincent James, age 90, of Wayne, on Wednesday, April 3, 2019. Born in Brooklyn, Vince had lived in Hawthorne for many years before moving to Wayne. Vincent served his country in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. After his service, he worked as a woodworker, and then as a milkman. Later, he was the owner and operator of Hawthorne Home Decorations. Vincent was the beloved husband of the late Carmela (nee: Inturissi) Speranza (2015). Loving father of Steven Speranza of Hollywood, CA, Cynthia Speranza and her husband Joseph of Stockholm, NJ, and Frank Speranza of Byram, NJ. Dear grandfather of Loren and her husband Ken, Sheri and her fiancé Tom, Julian, Adrianne and Brianne. Dearest great-grandfather of Brooke and Cody. He is also survived by his dear brother Anthony Speranza and his wife Diane and his caretaker Sopio. A funeral service will be held at 4:30pm on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at the Browning-Forshay Funeral Home, 557 Lafayette Ave., Hawthorne. Friends may visit with the family prior to the service from 1-4:30pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to . (www.browningforshay.com)
